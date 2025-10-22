Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu indicted on charges of driving under influence of prescription medication
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 13:15
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu was indicted through a summary procedure on charges of driving under the influence of prescription medication.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office filed a summary indictment against Lee on Tuesday and requested a 2 million won ($1,400) fine.
A summary indictment is a legal procedure used for minor offenses, in which prosecutors request the court to issue a fine or penalty based on written documents without holding a formal trial.
Lee came under police investigation after driving a vehicle in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, around 2 p.m. on June 8 while allegedly under the influence of a prescribed medication. The incident occurred after Lee mistakenly drove a car that matched the model and color of his own, prompting a report to police on suspicion of car theft.
A preliminary drug test showed a positive result, and a subsequent analysis by the National Forensic Service confirmed the presence of psychoactive substances in Lee’s system. Police questioned Lee and transferred his case to prosecutors without detention in July.
Speaking to the press, Lee said he did not realize the medication he had taken — for panic disorder — could impair his ability to drive.
“I wasn’t fully aware that driving after taking antianxiety medication was an issue,” he said. “I didn’t know that one of the pills I was prescribed could affect my faculties.”
His agency added that Lee had been taking medication for panic disorder for over a decade and that the drug detected was a type of psychotropic substance included in his treatment.
Lee previously spoke publicly about his mental health, revealing in a 2012 television variety show that he had been diagnosed with panic disorder and had started taking medication.
“I often felt like I was going to die,” he said at the time. “Sometimes, I would pinch myself just to check if I was still alive. It felt like I was going numb.”
Under Korea’s Road Traffic Act, Article 45, it is illegal to operate a vehicle under the influence of substances — including legally prescribed medication — if they impair a person’s ability to drive safely.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
