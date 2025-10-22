Man who threatened subway passengers with weapon arrested

North Korea used Cambodian platform to launder $2.84B in cryptocurrency

Korean embassy in Cambodia let scam ringleader walk in 2024

Repatriated suspects from Cambodia coordinated false statements, personal info per ringleader instructions

Sixty percent of gov't services now back online as data center fire recovery continues

Related Stories

Tortured student's death shared on Telegram months ago; channel operator says police acted 'too slowly'

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Korean man found dead in Cambodia: Foreign Ministry

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials