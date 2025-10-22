Man who threatened subway passengers with weapon arrested
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 19:09
A man in his 50s who threatened passengers with a weapon aboard a subway train was arrested by police.
The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct said on Wednesday that it detained the man on charges of public intimidation.
The man allegedly threatened other passengers while riding on a Seoul subway Line No. 2 train. Officers who responded to a report arrested him inside Dangsan Station.
An investigation found eight kitchen knives and one pair of scissors in the bag the man was carrying.
Police said they will investigate the circumstances of the incident and are considering filing for an arrest warrant — pending the results of that probe.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
