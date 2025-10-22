 Services delayed on Seoul's Line No. 4 after train breaks down near Ansan Station
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 08:49
Subways on standby in Busan on Sept. 16. Image is unrelated to the story. [NEWS1]

A breakdown on Seoul Subway Line No. 4 delayed train services between Singiloncheon and Ansan stations during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.
 
According to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), an announcement was issued at 5:37 a.m. notifying passengers that a train bound for Seoul had malfunctioned near Ansan Station, causing service delays on Line No. 4, the Suin-Bundang Line and the Seohae Line.
 

Five trains on the northbound tracks were delayed by between 10 and 40 minutes, affecting thousands of commuters during the morning rush hour period.
 
Korail said there were no passengers on board the broken-down train, and that subsequent northbound trains were temporarily rerouted onto southbound tracks to continue service.
 
The malfunctioning train was later moved to a nearby rail yard for inspection, and Korail said it would investigate the cause of the breakdown.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
