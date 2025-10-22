Sixty percent of gov't services now back online as data center fire recovery continues
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:37
More than 60 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Wednesday.
As of 6 p.m., 450 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, reaching a restoration rate of 63.5 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
Currently, 32 out of 40 “Grade 1" services — those considered essential based on their impact and number of users — have been restored, the headquarters said.
The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room. It was completely extinguished the following day.
