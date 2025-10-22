 Sixty percent of gov't services now back online as data center fire recovery continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sixty percent of gov't services now back online as data center fire recovery continues

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:37
President Lee Jae Myung inspects the site of an extinguished fire that broke out at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon, in this file photo taken Oct. 10. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung inspects the site of an extinguished fire that broke out at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon, in this file photo taken Oct. 10. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
More than 60 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Wednesday.
 
As of 6 p.m., 450 out of 709 services disrupted by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, reaching a restoration rate of 63.5 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

Related Article

 
Currently, 32 out of 40 “Grade 1" services — those considered essential based on their impact and number of users — have been restored, the headquarters said.
 
The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room. It was completely extinguished the following day.

Yonhap
tags NIRS data center fire Lee Jae Myung

More in Social Affairs

Sixty percent of gov't services now back online as data center fire recovery continues

Repatriated suspects from Cambodia coordinated false statements, personal info per ringleader instructions

Korean embassy in Cambodia let scam ringleader walk in 2024

North Korea used Cambodian platform to launder $2.84B in cryptocurrency

Man who threatened subway passengers with weapon arrested

Related Stories

Recovery exceeds 40% following state data center fire

164 out of 647 systems back online after last month's data center fire

Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire

Police book four individuals over Daejeon data center fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)