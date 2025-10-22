Woman loses $350,000 to romance scam impersonating actor Lee Jung-jae

Busan council members targeted by deepfakes, call for preventive measures

Army NCO recruitment rate plummets below 50% over last five years

Prosecutors halt case against woman who tried to break into Jungkook's home

Man who threatened subway passengers with weapon arrested

Related Stories

Man loses over $73,000 in romance scam using crypto exchange

Police, bank teller stop woman from sending 27 million won to 'boyfriend' in romance scam

Members of voice phishing organization based in Cambodia sentenced to prison in 1st trial

19 Koreans caught running romance scam in Thailand

Swiss man flies to Korea, gives $150K to romance scammer posing as woman