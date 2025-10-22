Lee administration’s first parliamentary audit marred by insults and chaos

The National Assembly’s first parliamentary audit under the Lee Jae Myung administration descended into disorder again on Oct. 21. At the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party and independent Rep. Choi Hyuk-jin shouted at each other during the questioning of the High Court. Joo accused Choi of interrupting his remarks, prompting Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae to order both lawmakers to leave the chamber. The hearing dissolved into chaos, marking yet another day of unruly conduct at the committee.The controversy followed an earlier incident involving Choi. During questioning the previous day, he targeted Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party with baseless accusations. Addressing Na’s husband, Kim Jae-ho, the chief judge of the Chuncheon District Court, Choi asked whether he knew “Kim Choong-sik, the alleged lover of former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s mother, Choi Eun-soon,” and claimed that “Na’s sister introduced Kim’s new partner.” Even after the judge clarified that Na does not have a sister, Choi persisted. His questioning, lacking even basic fact-checking, was widely condemned as a personal attack.Choi also drew criticism on Oct. 13 for displaying a placard during a separate hearing that showed Chief Justice Jo Hee-de’s face superimposed on a portrait of the Japanese warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, captioned “Jo-yotomi Hee-deyoshi.”A former Blue House secretary for social economy under the Moon Jae-in administration, Choi entered the National Assembly as a proportional representative of the Democratic Coalition, an electoral bloc aligned with the Democratic Party, during the last general election. Though initially outside the winning list, he took office in June after Kang Yu-jung resigned her seat to become presidential spokesperson. Choi’s antics have since turned the audit into political theater.Other committees have seen similar scenes. On Oct. 14, at the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Democratic Party Rep. Kim Woo-young disclosed a text message from People Power Party Rep. Park Jung-hoon that read, “This pathetic guy,” along with Park’s phone number. The confrontation escalated into a shouting match and profanity. Chairwoman Choi Min-hee eventually ordered reporters to leave the room.Choi Min-hee herself faced criticism after holding her daughter’s wedding during the audit period at the National Assembly’s Sarangjae Hall, where guests were asked to send monetary gifts via an online payment link attached to the invitation. When criticized by opposition lawmakers, she responded, “As a liberal-arts major studying quantum mechanics for the audit, I couldn’t sleep and overlooked it.” The explanation only deepened public disbelief.The first parliamentary audit under President Lee Jae Myung is falling short of basic standards. The ruling Democratic Party, which controls key committee chairs after breaking longstanding bipartisan conventions, bears heavy responsibility. The opposition, meanwhile, has failed to perform its role as a check on government policy. It is no surprise that the ongoing audit is being derided as a “three-nothing” session — one without courtesy, substance or vision. Unless lawmakers regain a sense of discipline and dignity, the remaining sessions will only further fuel public anger.