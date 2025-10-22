Ex-Bears manager Lee Seung-youp to coach Yomiuri Giants in fall training camp
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 15:21
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Former Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop will join the Yomiuri Giants’ fall training camp in Japan as a guest coach, according to Sankei Sports on Wednesday.
The Japanese newspaper reported that Lee will take the interim position for the Japanese team during the training camp period that begins on Oct. 29.
Lee, 49, played for the Giants from 2006 to 2010 and started his coaching career by taking the helm of the KBO club Doosan Bears in 2023. He resigned from the manager position in June during the regular 2025 season over poor results.
Lee spent most of his career with the Samsung Lions and won a host of honors including five KBO MVPs, in addition to becoming the youngest player in the world to hit 300 career home runs at 26.
He also worked as a commentator for SBS before taking his first coaching job at the Bears.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)