 Immigration agents conducting sweep on New York's famed Canal Street confronted by protesters
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:57
Federal agents conduct an immigration sweep on Canal Street in Chinatown on Oct. 21 in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

An immigration enforcement sweep targeting vendors on Manhattan’s famed Canal Street turned chaotic on Tuesday after droves of angry New Yorkers surrounded federal agents and attempted to block them from driving off, prompting arrests and fierce standoffs along a bustling downtown corridor.
 
The confrontation began shortly after 4 p.m., as federal agents fanned out across a section of Chinatown that has long served as a not-so-underground market for knock-off designer handbags, watches, perfumes, electronics and other goods.
 

An Associated Press reporter observed dozens of agents detaining a street vendor selling bedazzled smartphone cases, which was one of several arrests in the area.
 
In response, a contingent of protesters, many of whom appeared to be on their way home from work, surrounded the masked officers, attempting to block their vehicle as they shouted “ICE out of New York" and called on other pedestrians to join them.
 
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and other federal offices then tried to clear the streets, in some cases shoving protesters to the ground and threatening them with pepper spray before detaining them.
 
As more New Yorkers joined the fray, some of the federal agents retreated on foot, followed by jeering protesters and honking vehicles. Additional federal agents, armed with long guns and tactical gear, also arrived in a military tactical vehicle.
 
Federal agents walk down Lafayette Street as demonstrators follow along after an immigration sweep on Canal Street through Chinatown on Oct. 21 in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said the agents were conducting an enforcement operation against sellers of “counterfeit goods.”
 
“During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties, including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement,” she said.
 
At least one person was arrested for assaulting an officer, McLaughlin said. She did not respond to a request about how many vendors were detained.
 
The sweep came days after a conservative influencer shared video on X showing a group of men selling bags on the street, urging the official ICE account to “check this corner out.”
 
While clashes between immigration authorities and protesters have played out in Los Angeles and other cities, such scenes have been rarer on New York City streets, which Mayor Eric Adams has attributed in part to his working relationship with President Donald Trump's administration.
 
Trump has threatened to send federal troops to the city if Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, wins election in two weeks.
 
Federal agents conduct an immigration sweep on Canal Street in Chinatown as protestors gather on Oct. 21 in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Federal agents walk down Lafayette Street as demonstrators follow behind after an immigration sweep on Canal Street through Chinatown on Oct. 21 in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

An FBI spokesperson said Tuesday that special agents were involved with immigration enforcement efforts in New York in response to a request from DHS to help with “major operations."
 
Mayor Eric Adams said the city had no involvement in the sweep on Tuesday and was still gathering details.
 
“Our administration has been clear that undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals,” he said.
 
In a statement, Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, accused the Trump administration of trying to create a “violent spectacle” on the city’s streets.
 
“This operation had nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with terrorizing immigrant families and communities,” he said.

