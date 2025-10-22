 Japan's exports and imports grew in September despite Trump's tariffs
Japan's exports and imports grew in September despite Trump's tariffs

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:57
Tokyo Tower is seen amid tall buildings as a container ship leaves a cargo terminal in Tokyo on April 9. [AP/YONHAP]

Tokyo Tower is seen amid tall buildings as a container ship leaves a cargo terminal in Tokyo on April 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Japan’s exports grew 4.2 percent in September on robust shipments to Asia that offset a decline in exports to the United States — impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs — according to government data on Wednesday.
 
Japan’s exports to Asia jumped 9.2 percent last month compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance.
 

Exports to the United States dropped 13.3 percent, marking the sixth straight month of year-on-year declines, while those to China surged 5.8 percent compared to last year.
 
Auto shipments to the United States dropped 24.2 percent in September. Automakers like Toyota are pillars of Japan's economy.
 
Japan's imports grew 3.3 percent in September overall, increasing by 6 percent in Asia, including a 9.8 percent rise in imports from China.
 
The findings come a day after Sanae Takaichi was chosen in a parliamentary vote as the nation's prime minister, becoming the first woman to lead Japan.
 
Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media about the report that North Korea performed missile tests at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Oct. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media about the report that North Korea performed missile tests at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Oct. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

 
She is known for nationalist-leaning conservative views but is also seen as a proponent of bigger public spending, which has generally sent share prices rising in Tokyo in recent sessions.
 
Takaichi has also promised higher wages, as well as a looser monetary policy that would favor a weak Japanese yen. That would be a boon for the nation’s giant exporters by raising the value of overseas earnings when converted into yen.
 
Takaichi faces an uphill battle in realizing her policies, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, even with coalition partners, does not have a majority in either house of parliament. Her own party remains divided.
 
Trump, who is expected to visit Japan later this month to meet with Takaichi, announced a trade framework with Japan in July that placed a 15 percent tax on Japanese goods.
 
At that time, Japan promised to invest $550 billion into the United States and open its economy more to American automobiles and rice. The 15 percent tax on imported Japanese goods was a significant drop from the 25 percent rate that Trump had announced earlier.

