Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 13:41
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit Japan from Monday to next Wednesday and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government announced on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson, told reporters that Trump will hold talks with Takaichi and meet with Emperor Naruhito during the visit.
Kihara said the meeting will mark the first face-to-face talks between Trump and Takaichi and emphasized that Japan aims to use the visit as “an opportunity to build a personal relationship of trust between the leaders, strengthen the Japan-U. S. alliance and advance cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Regarding North Korea’s missile launch earlier in the day, Kihara said, “Japan, the United States and South Korea are working closely together, including through the real-time sharing of missile warning data.”
He added that the Takaichi administration will continue to cooperate closely with Washington and Seoul while gathering and analyzing information and maintaining vigilance.
Kihara also said that the government does not plan to convene a National Security Council meeting at this time.
