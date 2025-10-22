 Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 13:41
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on Oct. 21 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on Oct. 21 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit Japan from Monday to next Wednesday and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government announced on Wednesday.
 
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson, told reporters that Trump will hold talks with Takaichi and meet with Emperor Naruhito during the visit.
 

Related Article

 
Kihara said the meeting will mark the first face-to-face talks between Trump and Takaichi and emphasized that Japan aims to use the visit as “an opportunity to build a personal relationship of trust between the leaders, strengthen the Japan-U. S. alliance and advance cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
 
Regarding North Korea’s missile launch earlier in the day, Kihara said, “Japan, the United States and South Korea are working closely together, including through the real-time sharing of missile warning data.” 
 
He added that the Takaichi administration will continue to cooperate closely with Washington and Seoul while gathering and analyzing information and maintaining vigilance.
 
Kihara also said that the government does not plan to convene a National Security Council meeting at this time.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags donald trump japan sanae takaichi

More in World

100 kidnapping, confinement cases involving Koreans in Cambodia unresolved, embassy audit finds

Immigration agents conducting sweep on New York's famed Canal Street confronted by protesters

Japan's exports and imports grew in September despite Trump's tariffs

China successfully tests world's fastest high speed train with top speed of 281 miles per hour

Trump to visit Japan and meet with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for 1st time

Related Stories

Japan's first female governing-party leader is an ultra-conservative star in a male-dominated group

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

President Lee congratulates Japan's next prime minister ahead of APEC

Japan’s ruling party elects Sanae Takaichi as new leader, likely to become first female prime minister
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)