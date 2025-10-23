LG Electronics partners with SDVerse to turn cars into 'wheeled living spaces'
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:38
LG Electronics is accelerating efforts to expand its software-defined vehicle (SDV) business by partnering with global automakers, parts suppliers and software companies. As demand for consumer electronics slows worldwide, the company is increasingly turning to future mobility as a new growth engine.
LG Electronics announced on Thursday that it has joined SDVerse, an open-market platform dedicated to automotive software. SDVerse was launched in 2024 through a partnership between General Motors, Magna, Wipro and other key players across the auto and tech sectors. The platform is open to automakers, parts makers and software developers alike.
Through SDVerse, buyers can compare and select software based on quality certification and other criteria, as well as easily communicate with sellers. For sellers, the platform offers access to a broad base of potential clients in the automotive industry and allows them to focus on buyers with actual purchasing intent, improving efficiency.
By joining SDVerse, LG Electronics is strengthening its participation in the global SDV ecosystem and deepening partnerships across the industry. Its vehicle solution division plans to unveil a suite of new mobility solutions under the brand “LG αWare,” which includes PlayWare, an in-vehicle entertainment platform; MetaWare, which adopts augmented and mixed reality to provide useful information to drivers; and VisionWare, which uses artificial intelligence and camera sensors to analyze passenger behavior and prevent accidents.
With these technologies, LG envisions transforming vehicles from simple transportation into “wheeled living spaces.”
“We are proud to introduce LG’s mobility solutions to the SDVerse marketplace,” said Eun Seok-hyun, the president of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company. “Automotive companies today face the challenge of unifying vehicle operating systems and evolving their business models to stay competitive in the SDV era. By joining SDVerse, we can provide proven solutions that simplify integration and help accelerate innovation.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
