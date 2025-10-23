Kospi slides nearly 1% to break six-day bull run

Shares closed lower Thursday, ending a six-day record-setting rally, as investors sought to cash in recent gains amid renewed concerns over global trade tensions. The won fell against the dollar.After a choppy session, the benchmark Kospi decreased 38.12 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 3,845.56.Trade volume was moderate at 418.6 million shares worth 16 trillion won ($11.1 billion), with losers beating winners 608 to 259.Institutions and foreign investors sold 397.3 billion won and 407.2 billion won worth of shares, respectively, while retail investors bought a net 747.5 billion won.All three major U.S. stock indexes extended their losses on Wednesday following disappointing earnings reports. The S&P 500 sank 0.5 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 334 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9 percent.On Thursday, the Kospi opened lower amid renewed uncertainty over trade talks between the United States and China. It had briefly climbed above the 3,900 mark before retreating as institutional and foreign investors turned net sellers."Ahead of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, expectations for negotiations and ongoing political uncertainty led to increased market volatility," Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. Lee added that U.S. President Donald Trump expressing doubt about his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit here also weighed on the index.Most market heavyweights ended lower.Semiconductor stocks took a breather following recent rallies. Chip giant Samsung Electronics went down 2.13 percent to 96,500 won, and rival SK hynix lost 0.62 percent to 478,500 won.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 1.54 percent to 447,700 won.Bio shares were also decliners, with local industry leader Samsung Biologics falling 0.94 percent to 1,162,000 won.Auto shares also closed in negative territory, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor falling 3.45 percent to 252,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia slipping 2.62 percent to 115,000 won.Among heavyweights, only defense giant Hanwha Aerospace closed higher, jumping 4.17 percent to 1,049,000 won.The won was quoted at 1,439.95 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m, up 0.69 percent from the previous session.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys went up 3.3 basis points to 2.605 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds increased 3.4 basis points to 2.721 percent.Yonhap