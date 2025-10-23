 Seoul shares open sharply lower on profit-taking after record rally
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 09:52
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]

Shares opened sharply lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, after a six-day streak of record gains in the local market.
 
The Kospi decreased 49.55 points, or 1.28 percent, to 3,834.13 in the first 15 minutes of choppy trading.
 

Related Article

All three major U.S. stock indexes extended their losses Wednesday after disappointing earnings reports. The S&P 500 sank 0.5 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 334 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9 percent.
 
In Seoul, large-cap shares fell.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics went down 1.93 percent, and rival SK hynix lost 1.66 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 1.43 percent, and top bio firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.77 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,433.45 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.22 percent from the previous session's close of 1,430.25 won.

Yonhap
