APEC business events to showcase Korean firms' global capabilities, technological prowess

Korea will host several business events during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to showcase local firms' technological competitiveness and promote exports, the industry ministry said Thursday.Throughout next week, a number of APEC-related business events will take place under the theme of “the global leap of Korean companies beyond APEC,” exhibiting local companies' capabilities in advanced industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and in addressing global challenges, including digital transition and climate change, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.In the southeastern city of Gyeongju, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will host the APEC CEO Summit from Tuesday to Friday, bringing together 1,700 participants from APEC member economies and global companies.Among the attendees will be AI chip giant Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato.From Monday to Thursday, major Korean companies will host a future-tech forum on six cutting-edge technologies, with HD Hyundai Co. taking charge of a shipbuilding forum, Hanwha Aerospace Co. a defense industry forum, SK Group an AI forum and the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) leading a forum on future energy.From Tuesday to Friday, the K-Tech Showcase also will take place to display the AI, mobility, robotics and display technologies of Korean firms.The ministry said that a number of business events will also take place in Seoul in connection with the APEC summit next week, including the Invest KOREA Summit, Export Boom-up Korea event and a global tech conference.Yonhap