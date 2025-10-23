From a single truck to a logistics giant heading to space, Hanjin Group charts its next century
Hanjin Group, which owns Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air, unveiled a new logo on Thursday as it embarks on its centennial leap, pledging to transform into a comprehensive mobility giant spanning aviation, space and logistics.
The company also pledged to double its revenues by 2045 during an event celebrating the group’s 80th anniversary at the Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel in central Seoul, hosted by Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho and his sister, Hanjin Logistics President Emily Cho.
Under its “Vision 2045” initiative — aimed at preparing for its 100th anniversary — Hanjin declared it would lead innovation in logistics through AI-based autonomous tech, while building a sustainable space logistics ecosystem leveraging its accumulated expertise in national defense and space launch vehicle manufacturing.
Hanjin is Korea’s 12th-largest conglomerate, comprising 42 affiliates, including Korean Air, Hanjin Logistics and holding company Hanjin KAL, employing more than 40,000 employees worldwide. The group reported revenues of 31 trillion won ($22 billion) and an operating profit of 2.5 trillion won as of last year.
“Since our founding in 1945, Hanjin Group, whose name embodies the progress of the Korean nation, has continually pioneered new frontiers in logistics, guided by our founding philosophy of ‘serving the nation through transportation,’” said Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho.
“Building on the shared heritage of our affiliates, we aim to strengthen our position as a world-leading integrated logistics company, one that continues to be trusted and loved for the next 100 years and beyond.”
Also, the group plans to drive digital transformation and create added value across diverse sectors, including tourism, hospitality and real estate, by organically linking its aviation and logistics operations.
Korean Air acquired 64 percent of Asiana Airlines last year and is slated to finish the integration process by the end of 2026. The new merged airline will own some 240 aircraft, with some 27,500 employees including 9,000 flight attendants.
The new logo features the group’s symbolic “H” mark alongside its English name, “Hanjin Group,” and Korean Air’s new Taegeuk emblem. While retaining Hanjin’s signature blue tone, the design adopts cleaner, single-line elements for a modern and minimalist look.
The smooth upward curve forming the “H” represents flexibility and dynamism, according to Hanjin, while the open circular motif surrounding it symbolizes openness and collaboration toward the global market. The reinterpreted “H” embodies the group’s forward-looking vision for global expansion, drawing inspiration from the minimalist aesthetics favored by leading global enterprises.
“Founded with a single truck in 1945, Hanjin will continue to serve as a bridge between Korea and the world. Korean Air will strive to become the world’s most loved airline, while Hanjin transforms into a fully autonomous, AI-driven logistics company,” Emily Cho said at the event.
