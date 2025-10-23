GM showcases mobility vision, technologies at Korean expo

GM Korea said Thursday that its parent company, General Motors, is taking part in a Korean mobility expo to present its future vision for electrification and key next-generation technologies.GM is showcasing a wide range of models, including Cadillac's first all-electric sport utility vehicle, the Lyriq, as well as future vehicle technologies at the Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo 2025 (DIFA) in Daegu. The event runs from Wednesday through Saturday, GM Korea said in a press release.The Detroit-based carmaker is focusing on highlighting its global strategies and latest initiatives to respond to the rapidly evolving mobility industry, together with GM Technical Center Korea (GMTCK), one of GM's core global engineering hubs, it said.GMTCK serves as GM Korea's research and development unit."DIFA is an important stage where the present and future of the global mobility industry come together. Through this event, GM aims to present its vision for future technologies in electrification, advanced driving and digital innovation," GMTCK President Brian McMurray said.The technical capabilities accumulated by GMTCK are a key asset within GM's global network, he added.Now in its ninth year, DIFA is a mobility event co-hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, and Daegu Metropolitan City.About 190 companies and organizations from nine countries are participating in the annual event, which covers eco-friendly mobility, artificial intelligence, batteries and infrastructure, the release said.Yonhap