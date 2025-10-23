 Korean Air buys 10 percent of Canada's WestJet to grow its North American business
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean Air buys 10 percent of Canada's WestJet to grow its North American business

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:34
A Korean Air aircraft with a new logo takes off at the Incheon International Airport. [KOREAN AIR]

A Korean Air aircraft with a new logo takes off at the Incheon International Airport. [KOREAN AIR]

 
Korean Air Co. said Thursday it has completed a $217 million investment in the parent companies of WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, as part of efforts to expand its network and presence in North America.
 
The investment in Kestrel Topco Inc. and Kestrel Holdings Inc. effectively gives Korean Air a 10 percent equity stake in WestJet. The transaction, first agreed to in May, was finalized this week, with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM also participating in the investment scheme.
 

Related Article

As part of the deal, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae has been appointed to WestJet's board of directors.
 
Korean Air said Cho's appointment, along with his role on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) board of governors since 2019, is expected to strengthen cooperation with global partners and provide greater benefits to travelers.
 
The investment highlights the growing importance of the Canadian aviation market, valued at $33 billion in 2024 and ranked among the world's top 10, recording double-digit growth annually since 2019.
 
Korean Air said it will continue to pursue global strategic partnerships, including through its integration with Asiana Airlines, to expand travel options and reinforce its competitiveness as a leading international carrier.

Yonhap
tags Korean Air Korea WestJet Canada

More in Industry

Hidden fees exposed: Online prices must include all costs before checkout

LG gets jump-start on year-end review of affiliates

Samsung, SK hynix open new chapter in AI race with 6th-gen HBM at SEDEX

Musinsa CEO makes Business of Fashion's influential people list

LG Electronics partners with SDVerse to turn cars into 'wheeled living spaces'

Related Stories

Airlines boost Korea-Canada services as demand for flights skyrockets

Air Canada suspends restart plans after flight attendants union defies return to work order

Union says Air Canada flight attendants won't return to work despite strike being declared illegal

Air Canada reaches deal with flight attendant union to end strike, operations to gradually restart

Korean Air, Air Incheon agree to $342 million sale of Asiana's freight business

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)