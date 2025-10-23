More in Industry

Gov't again delays decision to restart Kori 2 nuclear reactor as country faces growing strain on power supply

Kyochon Chicken to restore original portion sizes after criticism for reducing product weight but not price

Matin Kim, Musinsa and other trendsetting Korean fashion brands are going global

Power equipment makers post big Q3 earnings on AI boom

From a single truck to a logistics giant heading to space, Hanjin Group charts its next century