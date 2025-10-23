Kyochon Chicken to restore original portion sizes after criticism for reducing product weight but not price
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 21:03
Kyochon Chicken will restore the original portion sizes of several boneless chicken menus after drawing criticism for quietly reducing the weight of its products without lowering prices.
“We will increase the weights of three boneless products — Soy Sauce Boneless, Red Boneless and Half & Half Boneless (Soy & Red) — from the current 500 grams [1.1 pounds] to the previous 700 grams,” Kyochon F&B said on Thursday.
The Half & Half variant (Honey & Red) will grow from 500 grams to 600 grams.
The company also said it will revert the meat composition for its boneless menus to 100 percent chicken thigh — reversing a recent move that mixed thigh and tenderloin cuts. The change and weight adjustments will take effect on Nov. 20.
Kyochon Chicken switched from brushing sauce onto its chicken to tossing it, but it plans to revert to the original brushing method — also on Nov. 20 — in response to customer feedback.
Kyochon Chicken will discontinue 10 new menu items introduced recently, including the Mala Red Boneless and Honey Garlic Boneless.
“We humbly accept customer feedback about the change in meat,” a company spokesperson said. “This renewal of our boneless menu is an improvement measure to regain customer trust.”
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
