Musinsa CEO makes Business of Fashion's influential people list
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:41
- YOON SO-YEON
Korean online fashion retailer Musinsa's CEO, Cho Man-ho, has been named one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry by British market tracker The Business of Fashion (BoF).
Cho was listed on “The BoF 500 2025" list, released earlier this month, as “the man behind South Korea’s buzzy fashion e-tailer Musinsa.”
“The company’s founder and chief executive leveraged the country’s cultural clout on the global fashion stage to grow an online community into a colossal business selling trend-driven K-fashion,” wrote BoF. “Founded in 2001 as an online hub for sneaker enthusiasts, Musinsa grew into one of South Korea’s largest online fashion platforms by capitalizing on global interest in Korean exports like pop music, dramas and beauty products.”
The BoF also noted that Musinsa exceeded 1 trillion won ($695 million) for the first time last year, with over 100 billion won in operating profit. As of 2025, Musinsa sold to 13 global markets through its English site Musinsa Global alongside 28 domestic stores.
“This recognition in The BoF 500 is not only a milestone for Musinsa but also a meaningful achievement that acknowledges K-fashion as a key pillar of K-culture with proven global competitiveness,” said a brand representative. “Musinsa aims to establish a sustainable growth model for Korea’s fashion industry by building an integrated business system that seamlessly connects the discovery, growth, and global expansion of emerging K-fashion brands.”
