LG Electronics partners with SDVerse to turn cars into 'wheeled living spaces'

Samsung, SK hynix open new chapter in AI race with 6th-gen HBM at SEDEX

LG gets jump-start on year-end review of affiliates

Hidden fees exposed: Online prices must include all costs before checkout

Related Stories

Korean chipmaker shares rally as Nvidia expects revenue boom

The ‘silicon shield’ dilemma

With Nvidia and TSMC on the offensive, how can Samsung attract engineers?

Korea to invest 223 billion won over 10 years in nurturing semiconductor talents

'Any chip fabricated in China': How an ongoing U.S. probe threatens Samsung and SK hynix