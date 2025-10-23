Christmas markets, seaside 'Santa village' highlight Busan and Ulsan's holiday offerings
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:45
Korea’s port cities Busan and Ulsan will launch Christmas markets inspired by Europe’s most festive towns this holiday season, featuring handmade gifts, winter treats and a seaside “Santa village.”
In Busan, Christmas Village Busan 2025 will open at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District from Nov. 27 to Dec. 25. Co-hosted by the Busan Cinema Center and local food and entertainment company Food Travel, the event will feature global Christmas dishes and signature menus from local restaurants, creating a holiday market atmosphere where visitors can enjoy seasonal foods and entertainment.
The festival will run every Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 21, and daily from Dec. 22 to 25 during Christmas week. The market will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
The Busan Cinema Center, a landmark cultural venue known for its striking architecture and expansive 33,058 square-meter (about 8-acre) outdoor space, will be transformed into a Christmas village inspired by eastern European holiday markets such as in the Czech Republic's Prague or Germany's Dresden.
Organizers said their goal is to offer visitors a special experience that goes beyond typical year-end events.
To distinguish the festival from other Christmas markets, organizers have added a unique narrative. In this story, Santa’s helpers decide to open a new southern branch of their village in warm, seaside Busan. The venue will accordingly be designed as a “Santa village Busan branch,” where visitors can see elves moving presents, helping with Rudolph’s sleigh or decorating trees.
Visitors entering the Busan Cinema Center will feel as if they’ve stepped into Santa’s village. The venue’s iconic Big Roof will glow with Nordic-style aurora lights, and a 10-meter-tall (33-feet) Christmas tree and artificial snow machine will create the illusion of a real northern holiday scene.
More than 110 brands from Busan, the greater Seoul area and abroad will take part, including about 70 in food and 40 in lifestyle categories. All booths will be built with Nordic-style wooden structures to evoke warmth and unity.
A flea market zone called “Christmas Gift Shop” will offer handmade gifts and hands-on experiences. Renowned chef Leo Kang will participate as the festival’s official mentor.
In Ulsan, a Christmas market will take place from Dec. 5 to 27 every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ulsan Grand Park.
Under the theme “An Invitation to a Windmill Village at Christmas,” the event will sell handmade ornaments, crafts, sentimental items and holiday foods, while food trucks will serve local delicacies.
Vendors interested in joining the Ulsan market can apply by Nov. 5 through the official website by submitting an application form and operating plan. Selected participants will be provided with booths, chairs and electricity free of charge.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY WE SUNG-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)