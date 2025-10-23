National Museum of Korea mulls charging entry fees as concerns grow over overcrowding
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 09:34
The National Museum of Korea is considering charging admission for its permanent exhibitions for the first time in over 15 years, as visitor numbers hit record highs and concerns grow over overcrowding.
Yoo Hong-jun, director-general of the National Museum of Korea, said that the institution is “reviewing various options regarding the timing and method” of potentially charging admission.
Yoo made the remarks during a parliamentary audit conducted by the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on Wednesday, in response to a question from Lee Ki-heon, a Democratic Party lawmaker, about the museum’s entrance fee policy.
Since May 2008, the National Museum of Korea has offered free admission to its permanent exhibitions, charging only for special exhibitions organized jointly with major overseas institutions or private groups.
However, with the museum’s annual visitor numbers surpassing 5 million for the first time this year, some are calling for a reassessment of the free admission policy to improve the quality of the viewing experience.
In a press briefing shortly after taking office, Yoo said, “While this is a matter that requires public consensus, I believe the time will come when admission fees are necessary.”
When Kim Seung-su, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, asked on Wednesday whether free admission for permanent exhibitions was appropriate, Yoo responded, “I believe it should be paid,” reaffirming his position.
“We are reviewing various scenarios regarding paid admission for museums and art galleries,” he added. “We will propose the most reasonable and realistic solution.”
Yoo also emphasized the challenge of maintaining a pleasant viewing environment without reducing visitor numbers, noting that the museum is reviewing practices at major museums abroad.
Addressing criticism that staffing levels have not kept pace with the rise in visitor numbers, Yoo said, “When the capacity of a facility increases, its budget and staffing must follow,” and pledged to work with relevant ministries to ensure smooth operations.
According to the National Museum of Korea, a total of 5,103,709 people visited the museum between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20 — the first time annual attendance has surpassed 5 million since the museum’s founding in 1945.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)