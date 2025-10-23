Immigrants and the Nobel Prize (KOR)

October, the annual season of Nobel Prize announcements, always offers material for reflection. This year, Nature analyzed all 202 Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry and physiology or medicine since the turn of the 21st century. The data revealed that more than 30 percent — 63 scientists — won the award while conducting research outside their country of birth. Four of this year’s six laureates in physics and chemistry were immigrants. Strikingly, 41 of those 63 were based in the United States at the time of their award.It is well known that during World War II, the United States welcomed an influx of European scientists fleeing persecution. Albert Einstein was the most famous among them. The migration of such minds played a critical role in shifting the center of physics from Germany to the United States in the first half of the 20th century. Later, during the Cold War, America continued to accept scientists and engineers even from rival states, cementing its status as the world’s leading scientific power.That long tradition of openness, however, now faces challenges. Under the Trump administration, stringent immigration controls and major cuts to science budgets dealt a blow to the American research community. John Clarke, a Nobel laureate in physics this year, warned that U.S. research was nearing paralysis due to funding reductions, with recovery likely to take years. Reports also show a steep decline in the number of international students enrolling at U.S. universities compared with last year.For decades, American science thrived on the interplay between basic research and practical application, maintaining a healthy balance between academia and industry. This dynamic was nurtured by inclusion, coexistence and diversity — not exclusion or discrimination. The career of this year’s Nobel laureate in chemistry, Omar Yaghi, born to Palestinian parents in Jordan and later emigrating to the United States, captures that spirit.When politics dominate science, progress falters. History offers grim examples — from Nazi Germany to Stalin’s Soviet Union — of how state control over scientific inquiry stifled innovation and devastated entire intellectual communities.매년 다양한 화제를 남기는 노벨상 시즌이던 10월, 세 과학 분야(물리, 화학, 생리의학)에서 21세기에 노벨상을 수상한 202명을 분석한 기사가 저널 네이처에 실렸다. 수상자 중 30%가 넘는 63명이 자기가 태어난 나라를 떠나 다른 나라에서 연구하던 중 수상했다는 통계였다.올해만 해도 물리학상과 화학상 수상자 6명 중 4명이 이민자였다. 63명 가운데 41명이 수상 당시 미국 거주였다는 점도 인상적이었다. 제2차 세계대전 중 미국이 유럽의 과학자들을 대거 받아들였다는 건 잘 알려진 사실이다. 나치 정권을 피해 미국으로 간 아인슈타인이 대표적이다. 20세기 전반, 물리학의 중심지가 유럽의 독일에서 미국으로 바뀌는 과정에 망명 과학자들의 역할은 중요했다. 더욱이 미국은 2차대전 후 냉전 시기에 적국의 과학자와 공학자까지 대거 수용하며 과학 강국으로 우뚝 섰다.세계로부터 우수한 인재를 포용하며 과학의 주도권을 이어왔던 미국의 위상이 흔들리고 있다. 트럼프 정부의 강력한 이민 통제 정책과 과학 예산의 대규모 삭감으로 미국의 과학계가 충격에 빠졌다.올해 노벨물리학상 수상자인 클라크 교수는 미국의 과학 연구가 예산 삭감으로 사실상 마비될 위기에 처했으며, 회복하는 데 오랜 기간이 걸릴 것으로 봤다. 작년과 비교해 올해 미국에 입학하는 유학생의 수가 큰 폭으로 줄었다는 보도도 있다. 실용주의적 흐름 속에 기초과학과 공학, 과학과 산업 사이에 건강한 긴장 관계와 균형을 이루며 과학과 기술을 주도해 온 미국의 오랜 전통은 배제와 차별 대신 포용과 공존, 다양성 위에 성장해 왔다.팔레스타인 출신으로 요르단에서 태어나 미국으로 이주한 올해 노벨화학상 수상자 오마르 야기 교수의 삶이 이를 상징한다. 정치가 과학을 지배하며 발전을 저해한 사례는 독일 나치와 스탈린 치하 구소련의 참담한 역사로 충분하다.