Close Your Eyes to release new EP 'blackout' in November
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 11:21
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Close Your Eyes will release its third EP "blackout" on Nov. 11, its agency Uncore said Thursday.
The new album comes just five months since its previous album "Snow Summer" was released with a "winter festivity in summer" concept in July. This is also the band's third album since its debut in April.
With "blackout," the band will flaunt a completely new concept. Details will follow in the coming days, according to the agency.
Close Your Eyes debuted in April with the EP “Eternalt.” The septet, comprising members Jeon Min-wook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeo-jun, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho, Kenshin and Seo Kyoung-bae, was formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024).
The band is set to hold its first concert in Korea in January next year, followed by stops in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
