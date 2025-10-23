Park Bom's agency refutes artist's 'rip off' claims as Park's cryptic post is taken down
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 12:36
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
YG Entertainment did not rip off singer Park Bom and she is currently focusing on getting better, her agency D-Nation Entertainment said in a statement following Park's “police report” post uploaded on Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday, Park uploaded a picture of what seemed like a police report against Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, the agency of girl group 2NE1 that Park is a member of. She alleged that Yang cheated her, failing to pay “1002003004006007001000034 '64272e trillion won of money” she earned as 2NE1.
“All the money that Park Bom made related to 2NE1 has been paid,” D-Nation Entertainment said Thursday. “She also did not file an official complaint [to the police].”
Park has been taking time off from her official schedule since August due to health issues.
“Park has halted all activities and is focusing on recovering her health and condition,” the agency said. “We will provide the best care so that she may be healthy again.”
Park's Instagram post had been taken down as of Thursday afternoon.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
