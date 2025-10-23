Tomorrow X Together to perform at 5 of Japan's largest domes during tour
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 11:21
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform at five of Japan's largest domes as part of its "Act: Tomorrow" tour, its agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
The band members announced Tokyo and Osaka performances for their ongoing tour during a showcase held in Japan for the release of the band's third Japanese full-length album "Starkissed" on Wednesday.
In addition to the Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka concerts scheduled to take place this year, Tomorrow X Together added concerts at the Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka to take place in January and February next year.
With the new performances, the quintet will hold concerts in Saitama on Nov. 11 and 16, Aichi on Dec. 6 and 7, Fukuoka on Dec. 27 and 28, Tokyo on Jan. 21 and 22 and Osaka on Feb. 7 and 8.
"It brings us to tears to see MOA so happy," the members said at the showcase, referencing its fan club MOA. "We will show you a performance that won't let you down."
Tomorrow X Together released its third Japanese full-length album "Starkissed" on Wednesday. The album sold 266,415 copies on the first day, bringing the band straight to the top of the Oricon Daily Album Ranking chart.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)