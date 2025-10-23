Seoul pride film fest to host Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance on Nov. 7 and 8
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 12:29
- YOON SO-YEON
The Seoul International Pride Film Festival (SIPFF) will host the Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance (APQFFA) on Nov. 7 and 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Asia-Pacific queer film alliance, organizers said Thursday.
The APQFFA is a coalition of 17 queer film festival organizations from 13 countries across the Asia Pacific region. It began in October 2014 in Taiwan, and has been seeking to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and related films in the Asian region.
Executives from the APQFFA will hold a press conference on Nov. 7 and meet with Korean cinephiles afterward. A plenary meeting of the organizers will take place the next day.
The Seoul gathering will coincide with the 15th SIPFF, which takes place at the CGV Piccadilly 1958 branch in central Seoul, featuring 114 queer films from 37 countries. Anticipated highlights of the festival include “Pillion” by director Harry Lighton, starring Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard, and closing film “The Light,” a German production from director Tom Tykwer.
The SIPFF, founded in 2011, is the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in Korea, and showcases queer-themed works from both domestic and international sources.
