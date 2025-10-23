Seoul Metropolitan Ballet to bring curtain down in 2025 season with double bill
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 12:19
Three generations of Korean ballet dancers who helped shape the country's international presence will share the stage in the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet's 2025 season finale, opening next Thursday at the Sejong Center’s M Theater and running through Nov. 2.
The double bill pairs Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen’s “Kammerballett” with Korean choreographer Hue Young-soon’s “Under the Trees’ Voices.”
At a press conference on Wednesday at the troupe’s rehearsal studio on Nodeul Island in central Seoul, “Under the Trees’ Voices” choreographer Hue, “Kammerballett” director and performer Kim Ji-young and dancer Kang Hyo-jung, who performs in Hue’s work, spoke about their collaboration.
Hue, a trailblazer among the first generation of Korean dancers to build international careers, began performing in Europe in the 1980s. She danced as a soloist with the Zurich Ballet, Ballett Basel and Ballett der Deutschen Oper am Rhein in Düsseldorf, Germany, before turning to choreography in 2001. Since then, she has presented 52 works at major companies around the world and currently serves as rehearsal director at Semperoper Ballett in Dresden, Germany.
Kim, who trained at the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet in St. Petersburg, Russia, joined the Korean National Ballet in 1997 as its youngest member. In 2002, she joined the Dutch National Ballet, becoming the company’s first Korean principal dancer. Kang, formerly a principal at the Stuttgart Ballet and the Vienna State Ballet, now performs as a principal with Dresden’s Semperoper Ballett.
“Under the Trees’ Voices” is Hue’s latest work, dedicated to Italian composer and conductor Ezio Bosso (1971–2020). The piece is set to Bosso’s symphonic music.
“Ezio Bosso was a musician who deeply influenced my choreography,” Hue said. “Through this work, I wanted to share his music and his life.”
Kang, performing in a contemporary full-length ballet in Korea for the first time, said, “I’m happy to perform in Korea with the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre and to take part in Ms. Hue’s work.”
Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre member Lee Yu-beom plays the role of Bosso. “I’m exploring how to express Ezio Bosso’s character through my own interpretation,” he said.
Van Manen’s “Kammerballett” — “Kammer” means “small room” in German — highlights precise movements in an intimate space. The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre staged the piece last year as the first company in Asia to do so and brings it back this season.
Kim, who performed in the 2024 production, now returns as both director and performer. “Taking on the role of director allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of Hans van Manen’s work,” she said. “I’m striving to deliver an even better performance than last year.”
Company member Nam Yun-seung, who also appears in “Kammerballett,” said, “I was unable to perform in August due to an injury while preparing for another Hans van Manen piece, so I’m happy to return to the stage with 'Kammerballett.'”
All artists said they have witnessed growing recognition of Korean dancers on the global stage.
“When I was dancing, it was rare to see Korean performers abroad,” Hue said. “Now, top ballet companies around the world hold Korean dancers in high regard.”
Kim added, “As more talented Korean dancers emerge, I hope we establish a stronger support system so Korean ballet can continue to develop.”
BY HA NAM-HYUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
