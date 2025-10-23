Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards honors late comedian Jeon Yoo-seong, G-Dragon and more — in pictures

G-Dragon speaks after receiving the Okgwan, or jeweled crown, Order of Cultural Merit during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
The 16th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Award honored late comedian Jeon Yoo-seong; K-pop artists G-Dragon, Blackpink's Rosé and Seventeen; and actor Lee Byung-hun, among others, at a ceremony held on Thursday at the National Theater’s Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul.
“I’m truly grateful and honored to receive such a great recognition,” said veteran actor Kim Hae-sook after receiving her Eungwan
, or silver crown, Order of Cultural Merit, the highest accolade awarded this year. She recently appeared in the Disney+ series “Tempest.”
“I will always remember this moment and continue to grow as a warmer and more responsible actor to the audience.”
Actor Kim Hae-sook, center, poses for photos after receiving the Eungwan, or silver crown, Order of Cultural Merit during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency, the ceremony rewards artists from various fields — music, comedy, film and more — who have contributed to the development of Korea’s culture and arts.
Actor Kim Min-kyu and announcer Park Sun-young hosted the event.
Late comedian Jeon Yoo-seong's daughter Jeon Je-bi speaks after receiving her father's Okgwan, or jeweled crown, Order of Cultural Merit during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Dance crew Bebe performs during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Alongside Kim Hae-sook, five individuals were honored with an Order of Cultural Merit. The Bogwan
, or precious crown, Order of Cultural Merit went to actor Lee Byung-hun and actor Chung Dong-hwan. The Okgwan
, or jeweled crown, Order of Cultural Merit was awarded to late comedian Jeon, rapper G-Dragon and voice actor Bae Han-seong.
Comedian Jeon died on Sept. 25 at the age of 76.
“I’ll remember this not as my father’s last achievement but as a new memory,” said Jeon Je-bi, the late comedian’s daughter, who received the honor on his behalf.
Musical actor Kai performs during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Actor Chung also commemorated the late comedian, recalling his memories with his friend.
“My heart aches that my dear friend, a comedian I once performed in plays with a long time ago, isn’t here with us today,” Chung said. “In fact, we stood on stage together on this very day, Oct. 23, in 1965. But he left a little earlier than I did, and now I’m still here, receiving this award.”
G-Dragon also expressed gratitude after receiving the merit, saying, “I remember I was about six years old, holding my mom’s hand, not really knowing what was going on, when I first went to an audition. Since that day, I’ve been chasing the same dream. In my teens, I dreamed of becoming a singer and made that dream come true. In my 20s, I received [the Prime Minister’s] Commendation. And now, in my 30s, I’ve received the Order of Cultural Merit. So I can’t help but look forward to what my 40s will bring.”
Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen, right, speaks after receiving the Presidential Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Boy band TVXQ, right, receives the Presidential Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Actor Lee Jung-eun speaks after receiving the Presidential Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Soyeon of girl group i-dle speaks after receivingt the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Actor Ju Ji-hoon speaks after receiving the Prime Minister’s Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
Comedian Lee Su-ji speaks after receiving the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]
The Presidential Commendation, Prime Minister’s Commendation and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation were also presented to recipients.
Actors Kim Me-kyoung, Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-eun; K-pop artists TVXQ, Rosé and Seventeen; and voice actor Kim Eun-yeong received the Presidential Commendation. Actors Kim Ji-won, Kim Tae-ri, Park Bo-young, Park Hae-joon and Ju Ji-hoon; K-pop groups Ateez and Twice; and guitarist Choi Hee-sun were given the Prime Minister's Commendation.
Actor Park Bo-young walks down the red carpet ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [NEWS1]
Actor Lee Jung-eun poses for photos during the red carpet event ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]
The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation was presented to recipients including actors Go Youn-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Ji Chang-wook and Choo Young-woo; K-pop groups Riize, Le Ssesarfim, i-dle and ZeroBaseOne; comedian Lee Su-ji; and dance crew Bebe.
Special performances were also showcased during the ceremony by Bebe and musical actor Kai.
Actor Park Hae-joon walks down the red carpet ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [NEWS1]
Rapper G-Dragon speaks during the red carpet event held ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]
Before the ceremony, a red carpet event showcased numerous artists — including G-Dragon and Seventeen's Wonwoo and Jeonghan — as well as Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young.
Actor Lee Min-ho poses for photos during the red carpet event held ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]
The hosts of this year's Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, announcer Park Sun-young, left, and actor Kim Min-kyu, pose for a photo during the red carpet event ahead of the ceremony at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]
Actor Choo Young-woo poses for photos during the red carpet event held ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [NEWS1]
Actor Kim Hae-sook walks down the red carpet ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]
BY KIM JI-YE
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
