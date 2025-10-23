More in Television

Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards honors late comedian Jeon Yoo-seong, G-Dragon and more — in pictures

Netflix to color-code subtitles for contestants on new show 'Physical: Asia'

SBS gains special access to presidential briefing room for new variety show

'KPop Demon Hunters' dolls, other toys coming

K-Drama festival doing the samba to Brazil for 2026, marks first time event will be held overseas