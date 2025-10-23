Netflix to color-code subtitles for contestants on new show 'Physical: Asia'
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 11:58
-
- YOON SO-YEON
Netflix will try out a new color-coded subtitle format with its upcoming fitness challenge "Physical: Asia" series to provide a fresh experience to global audiences, according to the streaming giant.
With the new format, subtitles for different languages used by contestants from diverse countries will be shown in colors matching the team color of their nations. For instance, Korean contestants' lines will be colored red and Japanese contestants will be colored blue.
The subtitles will be available in 33 languages and viewers can also choose to watch the show in the regular white-colored subtitle format in their settings.
The new format, the first to be tried on a Korean show, aims to allow viewers to get an easier understanding of the flow of the dialogue between the contestants, according to Netflix.
"We wanted to provide an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of language with the new color-coded subtitle format through 'Physical: Asia,' where contestants from different culture and linguistic backgrounds get together," Netflix said in a press release.
"We will keep on our endeavors to provide the optimal entertainment experience for our users."
"Physical: Asia" comes as the latest rendition of the popular "Physical: 100" (2023-24) fitness challenge program by Netflix. The first four episodes will be released on Oct. 28, followed by two more episodes on Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
