 SBS gains special access to presidential briefing room for new variety show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 10:36
A teaser image of the SBS talk show “Aliens’ Re-Re-Report,” with the premiere episode featuring presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, right, as a guest. Host and comedian Jang Do-yeon is shown on the left. [SBS]

The presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is opening its doors to variety television for the first time, with SBS gaining rare access to film inside its press briefing room for a new talk show set to premiere this week.
 
The new SBS talk show “Aliens’ Re-Re-Report,” set to premiere Wednesday, will feature a segment filmed inside the presidential briefing room. The show’s hosts are set to visit the site to meet presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
 

Kang appears under the title “Earth’s Messenger” (translated) and sits down for an interview with host and comedian Jang Do-yeon. The episode offers a lighthearted glimpse into Kang’s daily routine and the duties of a presidential spokesperson, while also providing a rare look inside the presidential office complex.
 
“Aliens’ Re-Re-Report” features a sci-fi concept in which the hosts play aliens who have landed on Earth and explore the lives of various “Earthlings” from different fields through humorous, offbeat conversations.
 
Joining Kang in the premiere episode as guest stars are singer and composer EJAE, who produced “Golden” on the soundtrack for the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” and actor Kim Hyeong-mook, known for his roles in the tvN television drama series “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” and the film “No Other Choice.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags sbs president television

