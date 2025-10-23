Hungarian ambassador marks national day with call for tech cooperation with Korea
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:43 Updated: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:59
LEE SOO-JUNG
Hungarian Ambassador to Korea Istvan Szerdahelyi on Wednesday expressed his hopes to bolster bilateral cooperation with Korea in the fields of science, technology and electromobility.
During the Hungarian National Day celebration in central Seoul, Szerdahelyi said cooperation between his nation and Korea should “focus on building a cleaner, more sustainable and livable environment in the food industry, pharmaceutical and electromobility sectors.”
“Technology is essential for tackling the pressing issues of climate change,” the Hungarian ambassador said. “Through the Economic Innovation Partnership Program, the Republic of Korea and Hungary are working to overcome the challenges of transitioning to electromobility and to promote sustainable economic development.”
"The Republic of Korea has become Hungary’s most significant investor in the past five years,” he said, adding that more than 250 Korean companies in the central European country have formed one of the largest foreign business communities.
Besides industrial cooperation, the ambassador also stressed the importance of academic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
According to the Hungarian ambassador, more than 800 Korean students are studying in Hungarian universities. He also welcomed the attendance of Natty and Haneul from the girl group Kiss of Life — the first K-pop performers who headlined the Sziget Festival in Budapest in August.
Korea and Hungary established diplomatic relationships in 1989.
