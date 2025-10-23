Korea's top security adviser meets with Japanese 'kingmaker' Taro Aso
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 07:00
Wi Sung-lac, the national security adviser to President Lee Jae Myung, met with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso during his visit to Japan, the presidential office confirmed on Wednesday. Wi traveled to Japan a day earlier to attend the inauguration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Aso is widely regarded as the key power broker — or “kingmaker” — behind Takaichi’s rise to the premiership, having led his Aso faction within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to back her in the party’s leadership race on Oct. 4.
According to diplomatic sources, Wi had been seeking a meeting with Aso even before his trip to Japan. The former prime minister remains a powerful figure within the LDP and is expected to wield considerable influence over the Takaichi administration.
During the meeting, Wi reportedly conveyed President Lee’s commitment to enhancing Korea-Japan cooperation and asked Aso to support efforts to build a strong partnership with the new administration in Tokyo. Aso, who chairs the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee, is scheduled to attend a joint general meeting of the committee to be held on Nov. 11 in Jeju — marking his first visit to Korea in two and a half years.
While in Japan, Wi also met with both the current and former directors of Japan’s National Security Secretariat (NSS) — Keiichi Ichikawa and Masataka Okano, respectively. According to the presidential office, Wi and Ichikawa agreed on the importance of ensuring the stable development of bilateral ties under the new Japanese cabinet. They also shared the view that communication and cooperation should continue not only between governments but also through parliamentary and civil society channels.
Okano, who served as NSS director under former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is considered a close associate of Wi. The two reportedly maintained regular contact during Ishiba’s administration to help repair Korea-Japan relations.
It is unusual for a high-ranking official from the presidential office to travel to Japan specifically for a prime minister’s inauguration — a duty typically handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Korean ambassador to Japan. A senior presidential official said the visit reflects the Lee administration’s strong commitment to developing Korea-Japan relations, regardless of changes in Japan’s leadership.
Takaichi, seen as a hard-line conservative in contrast to the more centrist Ishiba, has previously taken a firm stance on Korea-related issues. This raised concerns that bilateral ties could once again become strained. However, in her inauguration speech on Tuesday, Takaichi struck a conciliatory tone, saying, “Korea is an important neighboring country to Japan,” and expressing a desire to build “future-oriented and stable” relations.
