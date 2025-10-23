Gangwon grapples with relentless and record-breaking rainfall after severe drought
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:38
After months of severe drought, Korea’s eastern Gangwon region is now grappling with relentless rainfall, with record-breaking precipitation continuing into late October. Up to 100 millimeters (3.94 inches) of additional rain is expected through Friday, prompting authorities to warn of possible flood and landslide damage.
It has rained in Gangneung, Gangwon for 20 consecutive days since Oct. 3, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday. Once nearly dried out due to the drought, the Obong Reservoir in Gangneung has now reached over 90 percent capacity, even with continued water releases.
“One week of rain felt like a blessing, but we’ve had three weeks straight,” said one Gangneung resident. “I just want it to stop now.”
Autumn festivals across Gangwon, timed with peak foliage season, have also been impacted as visitor numbers dropped due to the unseasonal October rains.
Such sustained fall rain is highly unusual, even in historical terms. Since Korea expanded its nationwide weather observation network in 1973, both the number of rainy days and total precipitation in Gangwon this October have hit record highs.
“The cold air mass from the north hasn’t descended deeply yet, and high pressure has formed over northeastern China,” said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at KMA. “This has brought persistent northeasterly winds, leading to frequent rain along the east coast.”
Rain is forecast to continue through Saturday morning, especially along the east coast and in Gangwon. From early Friday through the morning, heavy rainfall of more than 100 millimeters is expected in the region due to strong eastern winds and warm sea surface temperatures.
The KMA warned that saturated soil along the east coast could lead to landslides or mudslides, advising residents to watch for clogged drains caused by fallen leaves and debris.
Starting Sunday, a cold air mass is expected to move from north to south, bringing the season's strongest chill yet. Temperatures will plummet Monday and Tuesday, reaching their lowest point so far this fall.
With strong winds expected, the wind chill in parts of the capital region, including Seoul, may dip below freezing, and cold wave advisories are likely in some mountainous parts of Gangwon. In the Gangwon region, the rain is expected to subside and be replaced by frigid temperatures.
“There may be frost or ice in some inland areas, which could damage crops,” Lee added. “By the end of next week, temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)