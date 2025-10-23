North renovates tombs of Chinese soldiers ahead of anniversary of China's entry into Korean War

North Korea has begun renovating tombs of Chinese troops who died fighting for the North during the Korean War as the countries are set to mark the 75th anniversary of China's entry into the war, state media reported Thursday.A ceremony was held the previous day to kick off renovation work at a cemetery for Chinese volunteer soldiers in Sinpyong, North Hwanghae Province, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The news came as North Korea and China are set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Chinese troops' entry into the 1950-53 Korean War to aid the North. The countries observe the anniversary on Oct. 25, the day Chinese troops scored their first military victory in 1950.A vice minister from North Korea's urban construction ministry attended the ceremony, along with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun and a delegation of Chinese veterans and their families, the KCNA said.The Chinese Embassy in North Korea has separately said that a Chinese delegation currently visiting the North planned to visit tombs of Chinese war heroes in Kaesong, Anju and other regions. The delegation will also discuss the maintenance of commemorative facilities with the North Korean side.Yonhap