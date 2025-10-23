U.S. decries North Korea's missile launches, urges it to refrain from further 'unlawful, destabilizing' acts

The United States condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches Wednesday, calling on the recalcitrant regime to refrain from further "unlawful" and "destabilizing" acts, and reaffirming America's "ironclad" security commitment to South Korea and Japan.An official at the Department of War issued the statement after the North lobbed multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning in its first such missile test in around five months ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in South Korea on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1."We are aware of the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners," the official said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."The United States condemns these actions, and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts," the official added.The official noted that the United States continues to monitor the situation, saying it has assessed that the latest missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies"The U.S. commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan remain ironclad," the official said.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North's missiles launched northeastward at about 8:10 a.m. from Junghwa County in the southern part of North Hwanghae Province. The missiles flew about 350 kilometers (217.5 miles).Pyongyang last fired short-range ballistic and cruise missiles on May 8 and May 22, respectively.This week's launch marks the North's first missile test since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.Yonhap