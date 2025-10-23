 3 in 10 middle, high schoolers report unhappy lives
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

3 in 10 middle, high schoolers report unhappy lives

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 19:19
A third-year high school student waits to receive their test papers on Oct. 14 at a high school in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

A third-year high school student waits to receive their test papers on Oct. 14 at a high school in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Three in 10 middle and high school students in Korea believe they are living an unhappy life, while only 17.6 percent consider themselves happy, according to new research.
 
The Korean Educational Development Institute released the findings Thursday in a study with a title that roughly translates to “Are Middle and High School Students Living a Happy Life?”
 

Related Article

The study analyzed 1,167 students using a eudaimonic framework — which defines happiness as the pursuit of self-realization — and found that 28.7 percent of students were living what was categorized as an unhappy life.
 
The students were divided into four groups based on psychological and social well-being: self-realization seekers, average group, those with diminished intrinsic values and those experiencing psychological dissatisfaction.
 
Among them, 10.5 percent were classified as having diminished intrinsic values — a group marked by low experiences and satisfaction of psychological and social needs. Another 18.2 percent were categorized as experiencing psychological dissatisfaction, defined by high negative emotions and similarly low levels of psychological and social fulfillment. Combined, these two groups accounted for 28.7 percent of respondents.
 
Only 17.6 percent of students fell into the self-realization seeker group and were considered to view themselves as happy.
 
The study also found that students with higher household income levels and clearer career aspirations reported greater happiness. Male students generally reported higher levels of happiness than female students.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags depression teenager school test

More in Social Affairs

Tall order: More parents turn to supplements to boost children's height, to doctors' unease

3 in 10 middle, high schoolers report unhappy lives

National Policy Agency forms int'l alliance with 8 countries to dismantle scam syndicates in Cambodia

YouTuber gets $7,000 fine over Miryang rape case doxxing

Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies

Related Stories

Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools

Teenagers charged for extorting noraebang for serving minors

[WHY] 'I don't want those negative feelings to leave a scar': Treatment for depression in Korea on the rise

Teenager dies from burns after kart catches fire in Jeju

Child and adolescent suicide rate on the rise
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)