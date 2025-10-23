3 in 10 middle, high schoolers report unhappy lives
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 19:19
Three in 10 middle and high school students in Korea believe they are living an unhappy life, while only 17.6 percent consider themselves happy, according to new research.
The Korean Educational Development Institute released the findings Thursday in a study with a title that roughly translates to “Are Middle and High School Students Living a Happy Life?”
The study analyzed 1,167 students using a eudaimonic framework — which defines happiness as the pursuit of self-realization — and found that 28.7 percent of students were living what was categorized as an unhappy life.
The students were divided into four groups based on psychological and social well-being: self-realization seekers, average group, those with diminished intrinsic values and those experiencing psychological dissatisfaction.
Among them, 10.5 percent were classified as having diminished intrinsic values — a group marked by low experiences and satisfaction of psychological and social needs. Another 18.2 percent were categorized as experiencing psychological dissatisfaction, defined by high negative emotions and similarly low levels of psychological and social fulfillment. Combined, these two groups accounted for 28.7 percent of respondents.
Only 17.6 percent of students fell into the self-realization seeker group and were considered to view themselves as happy.
The study also found that students with higher household income levels and clearer career aspirations reported greater happiness. Male students generally reported higher levels of happiness than female students.
