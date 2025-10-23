Four of six Chinese nationals who disappeared in Incheon apprehended by authorities
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 14:44
Immigration authorities said Thursday they apprehended one of six Chinese nationals who entered Korea visa-free through Incheon Port on Sept. 29 and went missing shortly after.
The Seoul Immigration Office’s special investigation unit under the Korea Immigration Service said the individual was arrested on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act. Investigators are probing how the person broke away from the tour group and whether a broker assisted the escape.
The Chinese national arrived in Korea aboard the cruise ship Dream, then left the group during a visit to Gyeongbok Palace. The person later traveled to Gyeongju after disembarking at Dongdaegu Station.
After hiding from immigration authorities for several weeks, the Chinese national reportedly surrendered to investigators waiting near a hideout in Gyeongju after being persuaded by an acquaintance.
Authorities have now secured four of the six Chinese nationals who left their tour group without authorization.
One member turned themselves in last Friday. Another was arrested in Suncheon, South Jeolla, on Monday, and a third in Eumseong, North Chungcheong, on Tuesday.
These Chinese nationals had not entered under the newly implemented visa-free policy for Chinese group tourists, which took effect on Sept. 29, but under the cruise shore excursion permit program that allows a three-day stay without a visa.
“Those who voluntarily surrender will be subject to deportation without criminal charges, while those caught after fleeing will be prosecuted in principle,” said Korea Immigration Service Commissioner Ban Jae-yeol.
