Gov't to require pedal misuse prevention system in new cars from 2029

New passenger cars and small commercial vehicles in Korea will be required to equip pedal misuse prevention systems starting in 2029, a move aimed at reducing accidents caused by unintended acceleration, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday.Under the government's plan to revise the country's automobile safety standards, the mandatory installation will apply to newly manufactured or imported passenger vehicles beginning January 2029.The government aims to expand the requirement to vans, trucks and special vehicles weighing 3.5 tons or less in January 2030.The system must limit the engine output as soon as the driver accidentally steps on the accelerator pedal when there is an obstacle placed 1 to 1.5 meters (3.28 to 4.92 feet) in front or behind the still-standing vehicle.The decision comes after international standards for these kinds of systems were established in June. Japan plans to make such requirements mandatory from September 2028 for domestic vehicles and September 2029 for imports.In addition, the government will require the installation of a battery life span indicator in new electric vehicles to help drivers check the state of their car batteries, the ministry said.Yonhap