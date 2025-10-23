Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies

YouTuber gets $7,000 fine over Miryang rape case doxxing

National Policy Agency forms int'l alliance with 8 countries to dismantle scam syndicates in Cambodia

Tall order: More parents turn to supplements to boost children's height, to doctors' unease

Related Stories

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

Tortured student's death shared on Telegram months ago; channel operator says police acted 'too slowly'

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Korean man found dead in Cambodia: Foreign Ministry

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials