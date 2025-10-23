Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime
Police have launched a preliminary investigation into “Hades Cafe,” an online platform accused of luring young Koreans into overseas criminal organizations.
The cyber investigation division of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Thursday it began an internal probe on Oct. 15 after the case was referred by the National Police Agency.
“We have confirmed that the server is based overseas and have requested international cooperation,” the division said in a statement.
Hades Cafe, which launched in November last year, has come under scrutiny for promoting so-called “high-paying overseas part-time jobs” — often involving voice phishing and recruiting for bank account mules — to lure people into criminal groups operating in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia. With the number of victims trafficked through this site rising, the platform has become a growing social concern.
Police confirmed that the platform's server is located abroad and has sought assistance from local authorities and tech companies to aid their investigation.
President Lee Jae Myung on Oct. 16 and 17 issued an emergency directive ordering the immediate removal of illegal job advertisements across Southeast Asia, including Cambodia.
Authorities were slow to respond, but they have since taken action. Hades Cafe is now inaccessible after being blocked by authorities.
“We are tracking down the operators and related parties,” a police official said. “Once the server location is confirmed, we plan to upgrade the investigation to a formal criminal probe.”
