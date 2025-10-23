 Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:03 Updated: 23 Oct. 2025, 18:13
A screenshot of Hades Cafe, which launched in November last year. The site has come under scrutiny for luring people into criminal groups operating in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screenshot of Hades Cafe, which launched in November last year. The site has come under scrutiny for luring people into criminal groups operating in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police have launched a preliminary investigation into “Hades Cafe,” an online platform accused of luring young Koreans into overseas criminal organizations.
 
The cyber investigation division of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Thursday it began an internal probe on Oct. 15 after the case was referred by the National Police Agency.
 

Related Article

 
“We have confirmed that the server is based overseas and have requested international cooperation,” the division said in a statement.
 
Hades Cafe, which launched in November last year, has come under scrutiny for promoting so-called “high-paying overseas part-time jobs” — often involving voice phishing and recruiting for bank account mules — to lure people into criminal groups operating in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia. With the number of victims trafficked through this site rising, the platform has become a growing social concern.
 
Police confirmed that the platform's server is located abroad and has sought assistance from local authorities and tech companies to aid their investigation.
 
President Lee Jae Myung on Oct. 16 and 17 issued an emergency directive ordering the immediate removal of illegal job advertisements across Southeast Asia, including Cambodia.
 
Authorities were slow to respond, but they have since taken action. Hades Cafe is now inaccessible after being blocked by authorities.
 
“We are tracking down the operators and related parties,” a police official said. “Once the server location is confirmed, we plan to upgrade the investigation to a formal criminal probe.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags police investigation cambodia

More in Social Affairs

Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies

Gov't to require pedal misuse prevention system in new cars from 2029

Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime

Police face backlash for not charging high school senior who followed 1st grader into bathroom with attempted sexual assault

Kia union exec who took kickbacks on bogus t-shirt contract gets two years behind bars

Related Stories

Police launch probe into leaking of U.S. college entrance exam answers

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

Police investigate decomposed body found in alley in Gwangju

Raids begin over inside info land purchases
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)