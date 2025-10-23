Tall order: More parents turn to supplements to boost children's height, to doctors' unease
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 20:11
Many Korean parents are investing in supplements to make their children taller, hoping to exceed the national average by five centimeters (1.9 inches), while overlooking more fundamental measures like securing better sleep, nutrition and exercise — factors more consequential to healthy growth.
The Korean Society of Pediatric Endocrinology released the findings of a public survey on Thursday, conducted with Gallup Korea to mark the association’s 30th anniversary. The group surveyed 2,012 parents of children aged 5 to 18 nationwide between June 23 and July 28.
The survey found that 28 percent of parents had given their children supplements aimed at boosting height. About 34 percent had provided calcium, while 32.4 percent used vitamin D. Among preschoolers aged 5 to 6, around 40 percent had taken either of the two.
Despite this, 75.7 percent of respondents said the supplements were either only moderately effective or had no effect at all, pointing to widespread dissatisfaction.
Other methods parents tried included traditional herbal medicine, cited by 17.3 percent, massage therapy by 12.6 percent and growth hormone injections by nearly 4.6 percent.
Many of these efforts reflect a strong preference for taller stature. On average, parents said they hoped their sons would grow to 180.4 centimeters (5 feet, 11 inches) and their daughters to 166.7 centimeters — both more than five centimeters taller than the national average for Korean adults.
While interest in growth remains high, basic lifestyle factors appear to be worsening. The use of electronic devices has notably increased. Among elementary school students, 43.5 percent use electronic devices for more than two hours on weekdays — double the figure from a 2016 survey.
Among preschoolers, 31.6 percent use screens for one to two hours on weekdays. More than half of respondents — 55.7 percent — said their children use devices right before bed.
“Using electronic devices right before sleep negatively affects sleep quality,” said Lee Hae-sang, a professor of pediatrics at Ajou University Hospital.
Sleep deprivation is also a concern. Over 80 percent of middle and high school students sleep fewer than eight hours per day. Among elementary students, 36.3 percent fell below that threshold, along with 26.3 percent of preschoolers.
The Korean Society of Sleep Medicine recommends 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day for children ages 3 to 5, nine to 11 hours for ages 6 to 13, and eight to 10 hours for teens between 14 and 17.
Physical inactivity and poor eating habits were also prevalent. About 15.3 percent of children reportedly engaged in no physical activity, while 40 percent exercised only once or twice a week. Nearly 20 percent of children did not eat three meals a day, and 7.3 percent of preschoolers said they skipped breakfast.
The pediatric endocrinology society urged a shift away from supplements and back to the basics.
“We need to return to healthy sleep, exercise and eating habits, which are the most fundamental to children’s growth,” the organization said.
Experts say that reliance on quick fixes like supplements often comes at the expense of addressing the underlying lifestyle issues.
“Instead of trying to fix routines, people often turn to supplements, which may seem easier,” said Hwang Il-tae, a professor of pediatrics at Kangdong Sacred Heart Hospital. “If you feel you must give them something, a general multivitamin is sufficient. Excessive intake of calcium, iron or zinc isn’t helpful.”
Lee Young-jun, a pediatrician at Korea University Anam Hospital, warned that the public increasingly sees height through an aesthetic lens.
“There is widespread use of growth hormone injections and dietary supplements, many of which lack scientific backing,” Lee said. “We should focus on helping children grow in a healthy way through sleep, exercise and proper diet.”
