 Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:37
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — A woman in her 60s who suffered a leg fracture in a traffic accident in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, was taken to a hospital more than 100 minutes after the crash, missing the critical “golden hour” for trauma care. The woman later died while receiving treatment, authorities said on Thursday. 
 
The accident occurred at around 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 14, when a 1-ton truck struck the woman, who was crossing an unmarked pedestrian crossing in Hoehyeon-dong, Jinhae District, Changwon, according to the fire department and police on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
Paramedics arrived at the scene about two minutes after receiving the emergency call. The woman was conscious but bleeding from her injuries.
 
The rescue team administered first aid and tried to find a hospital that could admit her, but reportedly faced difficulties due to a shortage of available medical staff.
 
She was eventually taken to a hospital in Changwon, arriving at around 10:07 p.m. — 101 minutes after the crash. She died the next day while undergoing treatment.
 
Fire authorities said it is difficult to find hospitals that accept severe trauma patients at night. Police have booked the 1-ton truck driver on charges of death by negligence under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Changwon emergency staff hospital accident

More in Social Affairs

Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies

Gov't to require pedal misuse prevention system in new cars from 2029

Police shut down online platform 'Hades Cafe' for luring young Koreans into overseas crime

Police face backlash for not charging high school senior who followed 1st grader into bathroom with attempted sexual assault

Kia union exec who took kickbacks on bogus t-shirt contract gets two years behind bars

Related Stories

As burned-out senior doctors resign, emergency rooms feel the pinch

Spectator killed after panel falls off wall at KBO stadium

Changwon to get new correctional facility after decades of delay

Three divers pass out at once; Coast Guard investigating 'issue with oxygen'

Man kills himself after allegedly murdering girlfriend, acquaintance amid string of 'intimate partner homicides'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)