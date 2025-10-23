Woman transported to hospital more than 100 minutes after accident dies
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 16:37
CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — A woman in her 60s who suffered a leg fracture in a traffic accident in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, was taken to a hospital more than 100 minutes after the crash, missing the critical “golden hour” for trauma care. The woman later died while receiving treatment, authorities said on Thursday.
The accident occurred at around 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 14, when a 1-ton truck struck the woman, who was crossing an unmarked pedestrian crossing in Hoehyeon-dong, Jinhae District, Changwon, according to the fire department and police on Thursday.
Paramedics arrived at the scene about two minutes after receiving the emergency call. The woman was conscious but bleeding from her injuries.
The rescue team administered first aid and tried to find a hospital that could admit her, but reportedly faced difficulties due to a shortage of available medical staff.
She was eventually taken to a hospital in Changwon, arriving at around 10:07 p.m. — 101 minutes after the crash. She died the next day while undergoing treatment.
Fire authorities said it is difficult to find hospitals that accept severe trauma patients at night. Police have booked the 1-ton truck driver on charges of death by negligence under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)