YouTuber gets $7,000 fine over Miryang rape case doxxing
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 18:47
A YouTuber has been fined for doxxing suspects linked to the Miryang gang rape case.
The Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court on Thursday sentenced the YouTuber to a fine of 10 million won ($7,000) for defamation under the personal information protection law.
“The defendant imposed extrajudicial punishment without following fair legal procedures by identifying perpetrators based on unverified information circulating online about the Miryang sexual assault case, which had stirred nationwide outrage,” the court said.
“They also misrepresented third parties who had no connection to the case as perpetrators and posted family photos, causing irreparable harm.”
However, the court noted that the YouTuber acknowledged wrongdoing, deleted all related posts from the channel and had no prior criminal record.
The YouTuber was accused of uploading names and photos of 11 people through June and July last year on their channel, claiming the subjects were involved in the Miryang gang rape case. Authorities determined that four of those individuals had no direct connection to the incident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)