By One’s Own Hand …

Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Lee Sang-kyeong’s speculative real estate purchase continues to shake public trust in housing policy. His wife’s purchase of a Bundang apartment under a jeonse lease last year, followed by his remarks encouraging people to buy homes after the market stabilizes, fueled anger over hypocrisy. Despite his public apology, criticism persists that a key housing official profited from speculation while restricting others. Many now argue that restoring policy credibility requires his prompt resignation. [PARK YONG-SEOK]