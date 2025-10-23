Thursday's fortune: Take care of yourself
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 05:00
Today is all about self-care. Many signs are encouraged to drink lots of water, eat hydrating foots and even indulge financially — but only a little! Your fortune for Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Experience turns into wisdom
🔹 Laughter and lightness fill the air
🔹 Do your best — fortune follows effort
🔹 Enjoy a refreshing, energized day
🔹 Success outweighs failure
🔹 Talent shines and your image improves
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Appreciate how far life has come
🔹 Minor choices bring subtle change
🔹 Share knowledge and guide others
🔹 Decisions may arise — think calmly
🔹 Generosity enriches the spirit
🔹 Approach life with a learner’s mindset
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 East
🔹 Refresh your body with hydrating foods
🔹 Take charge of your own well-being
🔹 Stay hydrated and pace yourself
🔹 Think carefully before making choices
🔹 Half-success still counts as progress
🔹 A neutral day — neither gain nor loss
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Simplify — less is more
🔹 Delegate tasks when possible
🔹 Avoid the “only I can do it” mindset
🔹 Read the situation before acting
🔹 Know when to step back gracefully
🔹 Guard against minor strains or accidents
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Parental love knows no bounds
🔹 Live with gratitude and warmth
🔹 Keep a cheerful, optimistic attitude
🔹 Mutual understanding deepens connections
🔹 Couples may focus on family expansion
🔹 Love fills the air with soft energy
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Appreciate the present — it’s your best day
🔹 Take pride in your life’s journey
🔹 Every day lived is a gain in itself
🔹 Knock and opportunities open
🔹 Fortune favors your confidence
🔹 Step into the spotlight — it’s your turn
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything you see feels promising
🔹 Recognize that everything has its place
🔹 Right people and tasks align naturally
🔹 Clear communication fuels teamwork
🔹 Luck flows smoothly throughout the day
🔹 Friends bring joy and support
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well and choose nourishing foods
🔹 You may hear from family or relatives
🔹 Plan carefully to predict results
🔹 Focus on one goal — avoid distractions
🔹 Look beyond your comfort zone
🔹 Take time to relax with a good film or show
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 The more you have, the more challenges arise
🔹 Silence brings wisdom — speak with care
🔹 Let go of old things to make room for new ones
🔹 Keep your generosity discreet
🔹 Life is a competition — stay composed
🔹 Don’t envy others; focus on yourself
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Collaboration brings abundance
🔹 Shared effort leads to harmony
🔹 Family unity is your greatest fortune
🔹 Growth comes through teamwork
🔹 Group meals or gatherings lift morale
🔹 Collective goals find success
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Soothe the body with warm baths
🔹 A necessary expense may arise
🔹 Let go of what’s not working
🔹 Act early on tomorrow’s plans
🔹 Broaden opportunities before counting profit
🔹 Stay optimistic — attitude attracts luck
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a calm and easygoing day
🔹 Peace replaces previous worries
🔹 Outings or small purchases bring cheer
🔹 Pleasant surprises arise from simple things
🔹 Results match your recent efforts
🔹 Enjoy comfort, gratitude and good company
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
