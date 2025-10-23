 Bayern Munich defeats Club Brugge 4-0 in UEFA Champions League match
Bayern Munich defeats Club Brugge 4-0 in UEFA Champions League match

Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 12:12
Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae is seen before a match between Munich and Club Brugge at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on Oct. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday to claim their third straight victory in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, extending their perfect start to the season.
 
Korean defender Kim Min-jae came off the bench in the 81st minute and played just over 10 minutes. He received a yellow card in stoppage time for pulling down an opposing player while trying to halt a counterattack.
 

With the win at the Allianz Arena, Bayern rose to second place in their group with three straight victories. The club has now won all 12 matches across competitions this season. But Kim has started only three of those games and appeared as a substitute in five, trailing Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in the battle for a regular starting spot. 
 
Harry Kane, Bayern’s prolific striker, opened the scoring in the 14th minute with his 20th goal of the season. Earlier, Lennart Karl, born in 2008, gave Bayern the lead in the fifth minute. At 17 years and 242 days, Karl became the youngest player ever to score for Bayern in a Champions League match. 
 
Liverpool, Real Madrid win; Tottenham held
 
Liverpool beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the road to improve to two wins and one loss. The win snapped a four-game losing streak in official matches, which included three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.
 
Harry Kane of Munich, left, in action against Aleksandar Stankovic of Brugge, right, during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between FC Bayern Munich and Club Brugge KV in Munich, Germany on Oct. 22. [EPA/YONHAP]

Florian Wirtz, center, of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Cody Gakpo, left, after given the assist for his team's 4th goal during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between SG Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC, in Frankfurt Main, Germany, on Oct. 22. [EPA/YONHAP]

After conceding the opening goal, Liverpool equalized through former Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitike. They turned the game around with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.
 
Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai added two more goals in the second half, both assisted by Florian Wirtz. Wirtz, who transferred from Bayer Leverkusen this season for a fee of £116 million ($154.7 million), registered his first attacking points after a sluggish start.
 
Real Madrid secured their third straight win with a 1-0 victory over Juventus at home. Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute.
 
Tottenham Hotspur recorded one win and two draws after a scoreless draw against AS Monaco. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made eight saves to prevent a loss.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
