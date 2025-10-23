Son Heung-min off to Milan? Loan speculation builds momentum.
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 14:33
Son Heung-min, 33, currently with MLS club Los Angeles FC (LAFC), could make a brief return to European football this winter, according to recent reports in the British press.
Outlets including SportBible and The Sun reported that Son’s contract, signed in August, includes a clause allowing a short-term loan deal during the MLS offseason — an arrangement reminiscent of the so-called Beckham Clause. Former England captain David Beckham made similar offseason moves while playing for LA Galaxy, joining Italian giants AC Milan on loan in 2009 and 2010.
"Given he’s just come off 10 successful seasons at Tottenham, it remains to be seen whether a club in Europe could tempt him to return on a short-term basis for three or four months," said The Sun.
The MLS operates on a spring-to-fall schedule, with the season beginning in February and concluding with playoffs in October and the MLS Cup final in December. European leagues, by contrast, are in full swing during that period, making it a prime window for such temporary moves.
Son has remained in top form, scoring nine goals this season, prompting speculation from Italian media that Milan may seek to sign him on a short-term basis. Other clubs mentioned include his former team, Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Bayern Munich and even K League club FC Seoul.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo downplayed the speculation, noting that people talk about everything from politics to his hairstyle. He said he was unaware of any definitive plans but emphasized that Son remains fully committed to the team.
Spurs fans have warmly welcomed the idea of Son's return, no matter how brief. British outlet GiveMeSport noted that while the likelihood of a return is slim, manager Thomas Frank may consider it if the squad needs a boost in experience.
Some analysts, however, caution against overexertion, given Son’s commitment to the 2026 World Cup. They suggest rest and recovery might be the wiser path. Beckham, after all, suffered a torn Achilles while on loan in 2010, forcing him out of that year’s World Cup.
LAFC is scheduled to participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational in February, which means Son is expected to rejoin the team by January if he skips a loan spell.
