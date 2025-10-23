Kia hosts tennis legend and brand ambassador Nadal for first visit in a dozen years
Published: 23 Oct. 2025, 14:18 Updated: 23 Oct. 2025, 14:19
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal reflected on how he stayed at the top of the sport for nearly 20 years during his first visit to Korea in 12 years on Thursday.
“You need to have passion,” he said at a partnership extension event hosted by Kia Motors at the Kia Unplugged Ground in eastern Seoul. “It’s been a long time since I came to such a beautiful country like Korea. I haven’t had a chance to visit, which I’ve regretted, but I hope to experience more of Korean culture in the future.”
Nadal, 39, began his relationship with Kia as a teenager in 2004, and has remained a brand ambassador ever since.
“Kia is like family to me,” Nadal said. “I’ll never forget how they reached out to me when I was just 17 and didn’t even have a driver’s license.”
One of the most consistent players in tennis history, Nadal made his pro debut in 2003 and won 22 Grand Slam titles before retiring in 2023 — second only to Novak Djokovic’s 23.
Nadal won the French Open 14 times, the most in history, earning him the nickname “King of Clay.”
When asked how he sustained such a high level of performance for so long, Nadal said success starts with recognizing that even champions need to improve.
“No matter where you are, you have to accept that there’s always something to work on,” he said. “You need to wake up every morning ready to improve and fix what’s lacking. You can be proud of what you’ve accomplished, but what matters is setting new goals and working toward them.”
“If you don’t have passion and love for what you do, it’s hard to stay motivated. You have to go to the court — or to work — with a desire to improve, not just because you have to.”
Now based in his hometown Mallorca, Spain, Nadal runs the Rafa Nadal Academy, which trains young tennis players from around the world.
As part of his visit, Nadal selected two Korean prospects — Hong Ye-ri and Kim Si-yoon — to train at his academy.
“Investing in young athletes is important,” he said. “Korea has produced great results in golf, so I believe there’s potential in tennis too.”
“If a top-level player emerges from Korea, it will inspire young athletes even more. If the government and private sector work together to create opportunities that get kids into tennis, we can see major long-term change.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)